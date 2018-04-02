Benefit picnic celebrates 20 years of saving boxers

Boxer Luv will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Sunday, April 8, at Kiwanis Park in Tempe. The picnic will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ruben Romero Corporate Area of the park, 5500 S. Mill Ave.
In two decades, the Arizona animal rescue organization has saved the lives of more than 10,000 homeless boxers, according to a release announcing the event, which will benefit Boxer Luv Medical dogs as well as its 20-year partner, PACC 911, a coalition of 100-plus animal rescue groups in Arizona.
Boxer Luv’s anniversary picnic will provide food and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a Parade of Rescues in which Boxer Luv alumni dogs will receive ribbons.
If animal owners want to do more than walk their dog in a parade, they can enter contests for prizes. Some of the contests include Best Wiggle Butt, Best Kidney Bean, Shortest Nub, Biggest Boxer, Littlest Boxer, a fun obedience test and more.
Children will be able to enjoy a bounce house or play games like volleyball, horseshoes and corn hole toss. A balloon artist will provide free balloon sculptures for the kids.
The event welcomes all kinds of highly social dogs, but they must be kept on leash and be fully vaccinated, the release stated.
Boxer Luv founder Trish Spencer described boxers as “loyal, lovable clowns that are wonderful family pets.
“We’re celebrating the thousands of volunteers and Boxer Luvers who have enabled us to save the lives of so many,” she said, adding the event also honors “an incredible partner that continually helps us and all local struggling animal rescue groups: PACC 911, founded by Bari Mears.”
Entry tickets include all activities and lunch and support Boxer Luv’s mission to “give new life to homeless boxers in need.”
A single ticket for adults 18 and older costs $25. A child’s ticket, for ages 5-17, is $10. Children under 5 get in for free. Tickets are on sale at: www.boxerluv.org.
“Dogs are very important, socially for people,” Spencer said. “I believe with all my heart that this is not just a dog rescue. It’s a people rescue, too.”
