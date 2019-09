Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy speaks to volunteers in the Apache Junction Founders Day Committee. The group plans to meet 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month (not July 4) at the Apache Junction Public Library. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The Apache Junction Founders Day Committee meets 6-8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month —including Sept. 5 — at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Apache Junction was founded by George Curtis and was settled in 1922.

The centennial of that decision is approaching and volunteers have begun meeting to plan a year-long celebration for 2022.

Go to facebook.com/AJFoundersCentennial.

