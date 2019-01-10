Authors, artists gather Feb. 16 at Superstition Mountain Museum

Authors and artists whose inspiration is the history of the Superstition Mountains and the culture, wildlife and vegetation of the area surrounding them will gather Saturday, Feb. 16, in the East Valley.

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, will be the location that day where visitors can meet the authors, artists and photographers 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Local artists will be on hand exhibiting and selling their photography and artwork which strives to capture the magical ambience of the Superstition area,” according to a release.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

