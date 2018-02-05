Australian artist’s giant interplanetary aliens to invade downtown Mesa in May

Six gigantic inflatable humanoid figures will land in downtown Mesa May 4-13 where they will be installed for two large public events, a calendar of ancillary programming and thousands of visiting museum professionals. The light installation Fantastic Planet will be viewable for free across several blocks in the heart of downtown Mesa. Timed to put Mesa’s best foot forward for the opening night party of the American Alliance of Museums Conference on May 6, the installation of the monumental inflatable sculptures by Australian artist Amanda Parer is expected to draw additional visitors from across the Valley and beyond, according to a press release.
The nine-day installation will kick off on Friday, May 4, with a free community celebration at several sites in downtown Mesa on a night coinciding with the monthly Motorcycles on Main event. Two days later, it will be the featured highlight of AAM’s opening night party, hosted by Mesa Arts Center/Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, i.d.e.a. Museum and Arizona Museum of Natural History. AAM’s annual national conference hosts more than 5,000 museum professionals from across the U.S. The following Friday, May 11, Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum opens exhibitions of figurative work in all five galleries, which will be complemented by Fantastic Planet and coincide with Second Friday in downtown Mesa.
Fantastic Planet was inspired by the 1973 Czech/French film of the same name and the May event in Mesa will mark the installation’s first time in the U.S.
Mesa Arts Center is at 1 E. Main St. More information can be found at MesaArtsCenter.com.