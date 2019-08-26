August events in Apache Junction include fit family bingo, coding club

Learn to code fun computer games using animations at 5 p.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. (Central Arizona College)

From learning to code fun computer games (Aug. 28) at the Apache Junction Library and fit family bingo (Aug. 30) at the multi-generational center, there’s a lot going on in Apache Junction. Events include:

KNIT OR CROCHET: 1 p.m. every Saturday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Join the fun of learning to knit or crochet, share projects and disasters. Bring an I or H crochet hook and yarn to learn to crochet. All ages welcome. Drop in.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS: 10 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, rhymes, bounces, fingerplays and more for ages birth to 2. Play time follows.

PRESCHOOL JUNCTION: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Stories, songs, rhymes, crafts and more that teach kindergarten readiness skills. Join us as we focus on letter recognition, beginning sounds, shapes and colors, fine motor skills, number recognition and counting, reading readiness, and much more. Craft follows. Ages 3-5.

TODDLERROBICS: 10:30 a.m. every Thursday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Children ages 2-5 enjoy moving, singing, and playing to music.

CODING CLUB: 5 p.m. every Wednesday in August at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn to code fun computer games using animations. Scratch Jr, Hour of Code, JavaScript and more. No registration, first come first served. Laptops are limited. Event is designed for youth.

99TH ANNIVERSARY: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Tess Nesser will dress in period costume and display materials supporting Arizona Women and Suffrage.

CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Read the book and discuss likes and dislikes of the title. Copies of the monthly title are available at the library.

FIT FAMILY BINGO: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Free. Bring the whole family to the MGC for Bingo. There will be games, contests, prizes, light snacks and beverages. Bring your good luck charms for a chance to win even more prizes. Visit apm.activecommunities.com/apachejunction/Activity_Search/5966 for more information.

USE YOUR IMAGINATION CRAFTING: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. All ages are welcome to join for creative art. Use supplies to make anything you like. No registration required; while supplies last.

