ASU professor Steven Semken speaks about Arizona volcanoes Feb. 28

“Volcanism in Arizona” will be the Feb. 28th talk in the SALT Speakers Series. The series is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
The presentation will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in room B-118 of the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Talks generally occur on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April, and are free and open to the public.
An entertaining and energetic speaker, Dr. Steven Semken is professor of geology and education in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. He also is the senior sustainability scientist in the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability at ASU. He will describe the Earth processes that cause volcanoes and where and how they have operated in Arizona over the last 80 million years or so. He’ll have rock specimens and maps for participants to interact with. He will interpret the rocks and minerals, landscapes, geological history, climate and resources of the Superstition area in particular, and Arizona and the Southwest in general. Learn the fascinating story of how plate tectonics, weathering and erosion, earthquakes, volcanoes and mountain-building have given rise to our beloved mountains and the geological resources within.
Bring you geological questions to Dr. Semken. Just how were the Superstitions formed? What about Apache Leap? Just what are Apache Tears? What’s the real likelihood of gold in the Superstitions?
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute at azsalt.org