Astronomical league ‘star party’ June 8

Bill Shasheen, a member of the Superstition Mountain Astronomical League. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Mountain Astronomical League has a star party scheduled — weather-permitting — for 8-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lost Dutchman State Park.

A $7-per-vehicle park entrance fee is assessed by Lost Dutchman State Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, unless you have an Arizona State Parks park pass.

Each year, members of the group of amateur astronomers in the Gold Canyon/Apache Junction area conduct a series of open-house public astronomical observing sessions and demonstrations, commonly called “star parties,” according to a release.

The events are held to supplement public education, to provide the community with telescopic views of celestial objects and to answer questions about astronomy and astronomical equipment, according to the release.

“In short, this is an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with very knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers,” according to the release.

All events are held on a weather-permitting basis. The star parties require clear skies with no rain or a few clouds at most, according to the release.

To be notified of any schedule changes/additions and for detail information including maps and directions, go to supermtnastro.com or email SuperMtnAstro@gmail.com.

