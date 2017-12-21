ADOBE kick-off meeting Jan. 18 in Gold Canyon

Dec 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The 2018 kick-off meeting for the Association for the Development of a Better Environment – ADOBE –  includes a 6:15 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, with an informative and interesting program at the Best Western Inn, 8333 E. Sunrise Sky Drive in Gold Canyon.

Footprints Matter to Us will host a question, answer and discussion panel at the ADOBE meeting. The panel includes: Host, Sue Schaffer, Footprints Matter to Us; Gary Hannah, Tonto National Forest, Mesa District Ranger; Rich Spencer, Arizona State Land Department trespass Investigator; Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb; and Kriselle Colvin, Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife manager III. Also present: Nicole and Justin Corey, Natural Restorations; and Matthew Eberhart, Arizona State Parks and Trails OHV coordinator.

For more information, go to http://www.adobegoldcanyon.org.

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie