ADOBE kick-off meeting Jan. 18 in Gold Canyon

The 2018 kick-off meeting for the Association for the Development of a Better Environment – ADOBE – includes a 6:15 p.m. social time, 7 p.m. meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, with an informative and interesting program at the Best Western Inn, 8333 E. Sunrise Sky Drive in Gold Canyon.
Footprints Matter to Us will host a question, answer and discussion panel at the ADOBE meeting. The panel includes: Host, Sue Schaffer, Footprints Matter to Us; Gary Hannah, Tonto National Forest, Mesa District Ranger; Rich Spencer, Arizona State Land Department trespass Investigator; Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb; and Kriselle Colvin, Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife manager III. Also present: Nicole and Justin Corey, Natural Restorations; and Matthew Eberhart, Arizona State Parks and Trails OHV coordinator.
For more information, go to http://www.adobegoldcanyon.org.