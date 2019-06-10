ASCS Wing Sprint Cars racing June 29 at Arizona Speedway

(Arizona Speedway)

The Summer Explosion-Fireworks Show with American Sprint Car Series Wing Sprint Cars, International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Horne Ford Bombers and Lady Stocks is Saturday, June 29, at Arizona Speedway. It is at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive south of Apache Junction, within ET Motopark, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60.

Adult tickets are $18, seniors tickets $15 and kids 11 and under are free. An adult pit pass is $35, the kids 7-12 pit pass is $10 and the kids 6 and under pit pass free. Pit gates open at 4 p.m., the grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Go to Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway or arizonaspeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.

