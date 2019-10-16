Artworks at i.d.e.a. Museum highlight weather’s beauty, impact on our environment

“Aurora-Borealis” by_Alan-Labisch. (Submitted photo)

More than 50 artworks from local, national and international artists are featured this fall at the i.d.e.a. Museum’s Weather or Not: Art with Atmosphere exhibition. The exhibition also features a variety of art and hands-on activities for curious kids of all ages to learn more about the impact of weather, with special emphasis on water and sustainability.

“We’re highlighting the beauty of weather, as well as its impact on our environment during our upcoming exhibition,” said i.d.e.a. Museum Curator Jeffory Morris. “The artworks will make you think about the impact weather has on us, and the correlated activities developed by our design team focus on instilling a curiosity for learning and nurturing creative thinking.”

Weather or Not: Art with Atmosphere features 20 artists showcasing the following medias: painting, sculpture, ceramics, mixed-media monotypes, woodcut prints, drawings, glass, fiber, digital photographs and video. Arizona artists are: Ivan Martinez of Mesa; Jerry Jacobson of Tempe, and Laura Spaulding Best of Phoenix. International artists represent the Czech Republic, Netherlands and Switzerland.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature weather photographs from the collections of National Aeronautics and Space Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Highlighted activities include experiencing a realistic mini tornado and enjoying the soothing sounds and smells of a rainstorm, as well as experimenting with light and color, making artful representations of snow and clouds, and giving the weather forecast in a green screen activity.

Weather or Not: Art with Atmosphere — which runs through Jan. 19, 2020 — is sponsored by City of Mesa Water Resources, CORE Construction, POGO Pass, the i.d.e.a. Museum Foundation, City of Mesa and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the state of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Other financial contributions come from CORE Construction for early learning programs and from Wells Fargo Foundation and Season for Sharing, which support the museum’s Access for All fund, which helps pay for programs such as school field trips and free days at the museum.

Weather or Not: Art with Atmosphere is included with regular museum admission, which is $9 for ages 1 and older; i.d.e.a. Museum members are free. Go to ideaMuseum.org.

