Arts council series offers musical variety

From Russian strings to a chart-topping U.S. trio, the Canyon Sounds Performance Series provides musical variety on its 2018-19 calendar.

Presented by the Gold Canyon Arts Council, all performances take place at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The series begins with the Russian String Orchestra performing Friday, Nov. 16. The audience is “uniquely engaged as concertgoers select the compositions and even soloists,” according to a release.

On Friday, Dec. 14, HarpFusion, the largest harp ensemble in the world, fuses many styles and cultures, the release stated. In addition to standards, music is written/arranged by group members.

The Side Street Strutters take the stage Friday, Jan. 18. “The Strutters breathe new life into jazz-age hits and showcase the extraordinary talents of each performer,” the release stated.

Powerful sounds come to town Friday, Feb. 8, when Rodney Marsalis and the Philadelphia Big Brass arrive. The 6-piece group’s performances include contemporary popular music, The Power of Love, Brothers on The Battlefield, Baroque-Renaissance and the John Philip Sousa Project.

Songs such as “The Way You Look Tonight” and “When I Fall in Love” make up part of the sounds of a generation, and The Lettermen will perform those classics and more Friday, Feb. 22.

The final show in the series will be Friday, March 22, when the O Sole Trio brings “innovative arrangements and their lush mesmerizing voices (that) breathe new life into popular favorites,” according to the release.

For more information and tickets: goldcanyonarts.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.