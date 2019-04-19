Artists sought for Jan. 25 Gold Canyon Arts Festival

Artists are needed for the 20th Annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival, a one-day event, to be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

Many artists and participants say this is the best one-day show they’ve experienced. The venue offers good parking, drive-by visibility and attendance is more than 4,000 each year, according to a release.

Typically, 85-90 artists are jury selected to show their work. Reserved artist spaces are 10-feet-by-10-feet. Tents are encouraged but not required. The application fee is $25 and, if selected, the festival fee is an additional $125 plus a contribution of a piece of art to support the Gold Canyon Arts Council School Educational Outreach programs.

The festival features live musical entertainment throughout the day and a variety of professional food vendors. Admission to the event is free and there is ample free parking at the festival venue, according to the release.

Application deadline is Nov. 8, 2019. Applications shall are made via the ZAPP website at zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=7571, which includes details about the festival and the application process.

For questions and additional information, e-mail Carole Lindemann, festival chair, at GoldCanyonArtsFestival@gmail.com.

