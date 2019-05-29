Artists of the Superstitions Fall Studio Tour Nov. 2-3

Artist Sandy Pendleton from Apache Junction, a sample of whose work is shown here, participated in a recent Annual Artists of the Superstitions’ self-guided studio tour. (Courtesy AOTS)

Applications are being accepted for the 13th Annual Artists of the Superstitions Fall Studio Tour to be held Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3.

Artist Vanessa Ortiz from Gold Canyon, a sample of whose work is shown here, participated in an Artists of the Superstitions’ self-guided studio tour. (Courtesy AOTS)

Members of the Artists of the Superstitions in Gold Canyon and Apache Junction will open their studios to the community 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days and host other artists. Nonmember artists may apply to participate by displaying their work at a member’s studio.

The application and agreement for participation plus additional information about the fall studio tour are available at ArtistsoftheSuperstitions.com. The application must be received by July 31.

For questions about the application, email artists.superstitions@gmail.com with a subject line of Fall Studio Tour.

Submit the application and payment to: Artists of the Superstitions, P.O. Box 6116, Apache Junction, AZ 85178. Nonmember artists are required to submit applications accompanied by photos of recent work. Artists will be juried and notified by Aug. 7 of the jury committee’s decision.

The artists’ studio tour began in 2007. In 2018, 75 talented artists working in a wide variety of creative media participated at 24 studios.

In addition to displaying original creations in the broad categories of glass, ceramics, copper, fiber arts, glass, gourds, jewelry, leather, painting, photography, woodworking and other media, the artists will be on hand to discuss their art and may demonstrate their unique creative processes in a studio setting, according to the release.

