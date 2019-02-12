Art, legends, desert reptiles make up March museum lectures

The last full month of Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More begins Thursday, March 7, at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail.

As a lead in to the Mata Ortiz Mexican Artistry weekend at the museum, Steve Thompson, co-founder of DeSilva Imports and an expert on Mexican art and culture, will relate the story of the Oaxacan hand-carved wooden animal figures, sometimes called “alebrije.”

The animals are carved from copal wood and painted with colorful patterns. His lecture will take place on Thursday, March 7.

All lectures begin 2 p.m. in the amphitheater.

On Thursday, March 14, Bob Boze Bell will discuss Our Crazy Arizona Legends when he visits the museum for an afternoon of fun and history.

David Morris, a member of the Choctaw tribe of Oklahoma, is an ethnobotanist and will discuss Southwest Rock Art on March 21.

He also is an artist, and he uses hand tools, mineral pigments and yucca paint brushes to create petroglyph rock art.

Arizona’s venomous reptiles will be the topic when Richard Lapidus takes to the lectern March 28.

Cowboy western singer and songwriter Lee Alexander performs at the museum April 4, as the season finale.

Mr. Alexander “has performed with many of the finest artists in the cowboy and country genres over the years,” according to a release.

For more information on the lectures and other events at the museum, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

