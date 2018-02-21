Arizona Winter Visitors Association annual farewell bash Feb. 26

The Arizona Winter Visitors Association’s annual farewell bash will be held Monday, Feb. 26, at Weavers Needles RV Resort, 250 S. Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction.
Doors open at noon for members and 12:30 p.m. for non-members.
AWVA members are free and non-members $5 at the door or $4 in advance at at the office at 861 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.
A raffle will be held for a Harley Davidson golf cart that day. Tickets at the AWVA office or at the farewell event. Only 250 tickets will be sold at $25 each.
There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, vendors, speakers and refreshments. Entertainment be a comedian singer-impersonator.
For more information, call the Arizona Winter Visitors Association office at 480-233-0111 or go to http://www.arizonawintervisitors.com/.