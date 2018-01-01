‘Arizona Trail Systems’ lecture Jan. 2 at Apache Junction Public Library

The 2018 Winter Lecture Series in the New Program Room at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N, Idaho Road, will start with “Arizona Trail Systems,” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Learn about hiking and off-highway vehicle trails, safety and local laws with Arizona Game and Fish Department. Following will be:
•Erik Berg, at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with “Ghost Towns of Second World War.”
•Jim Turner, Jan. 16 at 2:30 p.m., “Arizona Stories, Frontier Characters and Communities.”
•Allen Dart, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, “Set in Stone But Not in Meaning.”
•Elsie Szecsy, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30, “Diamond Jubilee of Cadet Nurses in Arizona, Stories of Service.”
•R. Casey Davis, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6, “Hi Jolly and Mystery of the U.S. Army Camel Corps.”
•Jill Sullivan, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13, “Bands of Sisters: U.S. Women’s Military Bands During World War II.”
•Eric Larson, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, “Salute to Veterans.”
•Carolyn O’Bagy Davis, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27, “Cameron Trading Post.”
The Winter Lecture series is sponsored by the Friends of the Apache Junction Public Library, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. For information check the website at ajpl.org, call 480-474-8555 or stop by the library, 1177 N, Idaho Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.