Arizona Lecture Series Jan. 8-March 26 in Apache Junction

Season tickets for the popular Arizona Lecture Series are available at the Apache Junction Unified School District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction or at www.ajusd.org under the payment center on the district website. Season tickets are $50. Individual tickets can be purchased for $5 and will only be sold one week in advance of the lecture this season. Lectures begin at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction at the Apache Junction High School. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The 2018 lineup and presenters include:
•Jan. 8, Doug Hocking, “Cochise and Bascom: How the Apache Wars Began.”
•Jan. 15, Gregory McNamee, “The Story of John Wayne.”
•Jan. 22, Erik Berg, “Coast to Coast in 48 Hours: Arizona and America’s first Transcontinental Airline.”
•Jan. 29, Bill Harrison, “Still Getting Our Kicks on Route 66.”
•Feb. 5, Joe Wiegand, “Teddy Roosevelt: Teddy Rides Again.”
•Feb. 12, Laura Tohe, “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers.”
•Feb. 19, Jim Turner, “The Last Gunfight: the True Stories of Tombstone.”
•Feb. 26, John Westerlund, “Flagstaff Pioneer John Elden: Murder, Mystery, Myth and History.”
•March 5, Heidi Osselar, “Arizona’s Deadliest Gunfight: Draft Resistance and Tragedy at the Power Cabin, 1918.”
•March 12, Bill Harrison, “Soil Soldiers. The Civilian Conservation Corps in Arizona.”
•March 19, Marsha Trimble, “Trimble Tales.”
•March 26, Dr. Jay Cravath, “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona.”
For more information, call Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 ext. 2250.