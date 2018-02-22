Arizona-author book fair at Red Mountain Branch Library in Mesa

Feb 22nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Local Author Book Fair is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Red Mountain Branch Library, 635 N. Power Road in Mesa.

Discover a next great read and immerse yourself in every kind of literature–mysteries, science fiction, thrillers, Westerns, even children’s books. Meet  local writers and get inspired. Books will be available for sale and signing by the authors, according to a press release.

The local author of the month is Kelli Donley-Williams. She has written “Under the Same Moon” and “Basket Baby” as well as “Counting Coup” which will be published soon. She will have book signings 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St.; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road; and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at the Red Mountain Branch.

A book signing, timely with spring training, is with Mark Scarpaci, author of “Wrigley Sanders: Born in the Bleachers.” It is 1:30-3:30 p.m Saturday, March 10, at the Red Mountain Branch.

For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie