Arizona-author book fair at Red Mountain Branch Library in Mesa

The Local Author Book Fair is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Red Mountain Branch Library, 635 N. Power Road in Mesa.
Discover a next great read and immerse yourself in every kind of literature–mysteries, science fiction, thrillers, Westerns, even children’s books. Meet local writers and get inspired. Books will be available for sale and signing by the authors, according to a press release.
The local author of the month is Kelli Donley-Williams. She has written “Under the Same Moon” and “Basket Baby” as well as “Counting Coup” which will be published soon. She will have book signings 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First St.; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Dobson Ranch Branch, 2425 S. Dobson Road; and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at the Red Mountain Branch.
A book signing, timely with spring training, is with Mark Scarpaci, author of “Wrigley Sanders: Born in the Bleachers.” It is 1:30-3:30 p.m Saturday, March 10, at the Red Mountain Branch.
For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org.