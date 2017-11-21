Arizona attorney general satellite office at Apache Junction library

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, is one of many locations throughout the state that host a satellite office for the Arizona attorney general. Satellite offices are staffed by volunteers trained to provide information and take complaints on consumer fraud, civil rights and other topics of community concern.
If a victim of a scam or keep getting unwanted telemarketing calls, stop in to talk with a volunteer. Office hours are 1-3 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
For more information, call the Arizona attorney general’s office at 602-542-2123.