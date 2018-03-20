Arboretum tour packs 2 billion years into 1 hour

Scott McFadden will lead a geology walking tour 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior.
The cost is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5, arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.
Mr. McFadden will discuss rocks and volcanic formations along the arboretum’s main trail.
“The tour compresses almost 2 billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour,” arboretum officials stated in a release.
Participants will learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff.
For more, www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.