Arboretum tour packs 2 billion years into 1 hour

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum has a geology walk planned for April 28.
(Photo by Steve Stone/Courtesy Arizona State Parks)

Scott McFadden will lead a geology walking tour 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior.

The cost is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5, arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

Mr. McFadden will discuss rocks and volcanic formations along the arboretum’s main trail.

“The tour compresses almost 2 billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour,” arboretum officials stated in a release.

Participants will learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff.

For more, www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.

