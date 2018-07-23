Arboretum sets dates for painting classes

Sessions of Carla Keaton’s Paint and Wine Class are scheduled this month and next at Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park, 37615 E. Arboretum Way, Superior.

The classes are noon-2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.

The class for novice artists Aug. 12 will focus on painting the Drover’s Wool Shed. On Sept. 9, artists will paint the Outback Bridge over Silver King Wash.

“Paint-and-Wine classes are loads of fun,” Ms. Keaton stated in a release, “and arboretum participants will learn to paint very simplified scenes from the arboretum, taking home with them a piece of memorabilia of their experiences in the lovely gardens.”

Enrollment of $35 for arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders includes art supplies to use during the session, “plus two hours of coaching and encouragement from Ms. Keaton,” the release stated.

Nonmembers $47.50 includes daily admission required to enter the arboretum.

To reserve, the arboretum advises to have credit cards ready and call 6 a.m.-3 p.m., 602-827-3000.

