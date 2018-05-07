Arboretum designs photo session for beginners

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior, will be the site of an informal photo workshop for beginners, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 20.
Five Valley photographers, who have photographed landscapes and people from Arizona to the Mediterranean, volunteer a day each month at the arboretum coaching beginners.
The goal is to share a few basic camera lessons while photographing the gardens, according to a release.
The photo walks include time for participants to learn basic camera functions ranging from aperture and exposure to white balance.
“In addition, participants will be able to ask their specific questions answered in supportive small groups, each with a friendly camera coach whose goal is to put the fun in camera functions and eliminate aspects of photography that can be intimidating for beginners,” the release stated.
RSVP to MiMi for details: mimiparisphotography@gmail.com or join the group at facebook.com/groups/227511034366450.
Arboretum admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for children 5-12. Children under 5 are admitted free as are arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.