April 28: Wildlife photography workshop with author Bruce Taubert

From netting bats after dark to staying calm while face-to-face with massive bull elk on the Mogollon Rim, Bruce Taubert has four decades of photographing Arizona wildlife that he will share on April 28 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.
The author/photographer will narrate photographs, share anecdotes and explain exposure and composition techniques from 9 to 11 a.m. He will also answer questions and discuss photography after class where he’s offering a workshop designed for photographers based on his book: “Wild in Arizona: Photographing Arizona’s Wildlife.”
He has a doctorate in wildlife management and retired a few years ago as assistant director for wildlife management at the Arizona Game and Fish Department. He has taught Arizona Highways photo workshops and lectured about wildlife photography at Boyce Thompson Arboretum; been published in Arizona Highways, WildBird, Birders’ World, among dozens of other magazines, according to a press release.
His guide spotlights 50 locations to find diverse animals to photograph across Arizona. Packed with 220 color photographs, technical information, instructional wildlife photography tips, “Making the Photo” stories, there will be a comprehensive checklist of photography basics and gear, and a calendar that predicts year-round wildlife photography opportunities.
See more of Dr. Taubert’s photos and read more about him at brucetaubert.com.
