Apache Junction school district Strategic Plan Focus Group meeting Feb. 5

Parents, teachers and members of the community are invited to attend Apache Junction Unified School District Strategic Plan Focus Group meetings Feb. 5 and March 26.
According to https://www.ajusd.org/, the strategic plan provides the vehicle for schools and departments to create aligned improvement plans driven by:
- Root cause analysis using multiple data points
- Collaborative learning networks of employees
- Culture of continuous improvement
- Stakeholder’s input and feedback
- Incremental improvement cycles, rather than perfection
- Monitor and measure organization targets
Six Strategic Plan Focus Group meetings were scheduled to ensure that all stakeholders have an opportunity to participate. Due to the nature of this work, membership for the committee primarily consists of the district leadership team; however, there will be dates where the public will be invited to comment. The remaining meetings are:
- 4:15-6:15 p.m. Feb. 5 in the multi-purpose room at Four Peaks Elementary, 785 N. Idaho Road.
- 9-11 a.m. March 26 in the Governing Board Room at the district office, 1575 W. Southern Ave.