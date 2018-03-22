Apache Junction school board candidate Braden Biggs seeking petition signatures

Apache Junction resident Braden Biggs, who plans to run for a seat on the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board, is seeking petition signatures Saturday.
Meet the candidate 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Starbucks, 2580 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
“I’ve set up the first signature-gathering event for Saturday. Come join me Saturday morning for a cup of coffee and sign the petition to ensure ‘Biggs for AJUSD School Board’ is on the ballot in November,” Mr. Biggs wrote on his Facebook page.
“If you want to sign and can’t make it, let me know. I’ll work to come to you,” he said.
For more information, go to fb.me/Biggs4AJUSD or e-mail him at biggs4AJUSD@gmail.com.
