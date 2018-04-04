Apache Junction ‘Red For Ed’ event April 14

An Apache Junction “Red for Ed” event will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
“We are getting out in our community and educating everyone why Apache Junction schools matter, why our teachers matter and why our students matter,” Apache Junction resident Braden Biggs said in a release.
All topics will be education-related. The event will allow the community to meet teachers and fellow supporters of local schools, he said.
“We will have guest speakers who are all pro-education in our state. This event is non-partisan, meaning all political parties are welcome; we will have speakers on both sides of the aisle,” he said.
Speakers include:
- Jeff Serdy, Apache Junction mayor.
- Dr. Krista Anderson, Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent.
- Lisa Smith, Apache Junction Education Association president.
- Frank Riggs, Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction.
- David Schapira, Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction.
- Beth Lewis, chairwoman for Save Our Schools Arizona.
- Steve Kridler, Republican candidate for Legislative District 16.
- David Brill, Democratic candidate for Congressional District 4.
- Braden Biggs, candidate for AJUSD Governing Board.
“We are working every day to secure more candidates/speakers and will be announcing them as they accept,” Mr. Biggs said.
“We will be doing a fundraiser for our schools as well and are asking each person to bring one school supply item or one non-perishable snack that we can store and use for the 2018-19 school year in the lower grade levels,” he said.
The event is to include painting vehicles red with window markers.
“We are hoping to be able to take a group photo of everyone there to rally behind our local school district. We ask that you wear red,” he said in the release.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/368775533604158/ .
