Apache Junction prepares for snow – and Santa

A full afternoon and evening of snow, Santa and other signs of the season is planned for Saturday, Dec. 1, in Apache Junction.

The city’s annual Holiday Program and Light Parade will begin 3 p.m. in Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, with food, entertainment and 30 tons of snow.

A tree-lighting ceremony and parade cap off the day of free fun.

Local businesses and agencies interested in having a booth at the event should contact rking2@ajcity.net.

Besides the snow, children will be able to enjoy bounce houses and inflatables and an obstacle course. Adults can obtain information from vendor/nonprofit booths, dine at food trucks and listen to live music on the entertainment stage, according to a release.

The mayor will kick off the holiday season officially at 6:30 p.m. during the tree-lighting ceremony on the northeast corner of Old West Highway and Phelps.

The 22nd Annual Holiday Light Parade will include floats designed by individuals, businesses, nonprofit agencies and groups.

The parade starts 7 p.m., and the route will be on Apache Trail between Phelps Drive and Thunderbird Drive.

Registration is required in order to participate in the float parade. For more information on entering a float, contact lbinion@ajcity.net.

Though the event is free, the city asks those who attend to help the community this holiday season by donating a non-perishable food item. All items will be donated to the Apache Junction Food Bank.

For more information on the event and a list of food items needed, visit ajcity.net/holiday.

