Apache Junction police ‘fingerprint’ cars, secure tailgates

The Apache Junction Police Department is offering a complimentary auto theft prevention service to the public 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at 1001 N. Idaho Road.
In partnership with the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority and Insta Etch, the department will conduct a free VIN-etching event to emphasize auto theft prevention tips.
VIN etching is the process of permanently etching a vehicle’s identification number on each of the pieces of glass on the vehicle. Etching glass serves as a permanent “fingerprint” and is an effective
visual deterrent against automobile theft, authorities stated in a release.
When a vehicle is stolen, the thief must change the identity of the vehicle by changing the VIN number plate on the dashboard. However, a vehicle that has been etched has additional permanent markings, which require the thief to replace all glass on the vehicle, drastically reducing profit margin, according to the release.
The “fingerprinting” process is completed with an etching cream, takes less than 10 minutes and only affects the outer layer of glass.
Staff also will provide information on the Watch Your Car and Watch Your Tail programs. Watch Your Car enables owners to sign up to have their vehicles stopped by law enforcement for reasonable suspicion
that the vehicle may be stolen between 1-5 a.m. Watch Your Tail is completed in two minutes by attaching a small metal clamp to the tailgate hinge of a pickup. The Phoenix area is among top cities
nationally for tailgate thefts, officials stated.
For information on VIN etching, visit https://aata.az.gov/programs/vin-etching and for additional information on auto theft and prevention: www.azwatchyourcar.com.
