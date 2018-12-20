Apache Junction plans winter break field trip to zoo

The Phoenix Zoo will be a destination during winter break for young people from Apache Junction.

(Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Zoo)

The visit will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3.

The field trip, which costs $20 per person, includes admission, hands-on experience at Stingray Bay, lunch and transportation.

Lunch will consist of chicken nuggets or a hot dog, chips and a 12-ounce drink.

Participants may bring extra money for souvenirs or additional food, but it is not required.

Pre-registration is required. To do so and for more details: apm.activecommunities.com

