Commercial facility rental fees for parks to be discussed Dec. 6

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Election of Officers
- Acceptance of Oct. 4 meeting minutes
- Discussion on commercial facility rental fees
Copies of the agenda and additional information on any of the items listed above may be obtained 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday from the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.