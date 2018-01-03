Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meets Jan. 3

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The commission is slated to:

  • vote on a commercial facility rental fees recommendation.
  • elect officers.

The commission generally meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month. Board members are Theresa A. Nesser, Jesse Gage, Frank Schoenbeck, Wayne Standage Jr., Heather Moeller, Judy Borey and Luciano Buzzin, according to  https://www.ajcity.net/348/Parks-Recreation-Commission.

