Apache Junction parks and rec ‘Citizen’ magazine available

The Citizen, the catalog of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation classes and programs, is available at locations throughout the city.

The Citizen magazine is published three times a year –— fall, spring and summer — with listings of parks programs, events and facilities as well as programs at the Apache Junction Public Library and safety programs that the Apache Junction Police Department provides in their mission of protecting lives and property.

The fall edition covers programs through the end of 2019, including those for our winter residents, who arrive as temperatures drop. Programs include dance, art, sports and fitness classes. Information on upcoming special events throughout the city is also included.

The Citizen is published in partnership with the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper, and is the result of an innovative agreement between the city and Independent Newsmedia, which supports the publication with advertising from area businesses, all but eliminating any cost to the taxpayer.

Copies of The Citizen can be found at city facilities, including the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, the library, the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and at Apache Junction Unified School District sites. It can also be found at https://apachejunctionindependent-az.newsmemory.com/?special=AJ+Citizen.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.