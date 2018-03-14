Apache Junction mayor invites agencies, churches to breakfast

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, in collaboration with the United Way of Pinal County, will play host to a mayor’s breakfast Wednesday, March 21, for local churches and social services agencies.
The breakfast will be 7-9 a.m. at the Apache Junction Unified School District Office board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. To RSVP, contact Myra Garcia at the United Way of Pinal County, 520-635-1842, or myra.garcia@unitedwayofpc.org.
The city of Apache Junction, the United Way of Pinal County, social service agencies and faith-based groups have been working together after a 2015 community needs assessment identified gaps in service, according to a release announcing the event. The mayor’s breakfast is an opportunity for like-minded organizations to talk about working to better serve the community.
Culinary students at Apache Junction High School will serve the breakfast. A suggested donation of $10 will go toward the culinary program.
For further information on the breakfast or the United Way, contact 520-836-0736.
