Apache Junction mayor invites agencies, churches to breakfast

Mar 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Mayor Jeff Serdy

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, in collaboration with the United Way of Pinal County, will play host to a mayor’s breakfast Wednesday, March 21, for local churches and social services agencies.

The breakfast will be 7-9 a.m. at the Apache Junction Unified School District Office board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. To RSVP, contact Myra Garcia at the United Way of Pinal County, 520-635-1842, or myra.garcia@unitedwayofpc.org.

The city of Apache Junction, the United Way of Pinal County, social service agencies and faith-based groups have been working together after a 2015 community needs assessment identified gaps in service, according to a release announcing the event. The mayor’s breakfast is an opportunity for like-minded organizations to talk about working to better serve the community.

Culinary students at Apache Junction High School will serve the breakfast. A suggested donation of $10 will go toward the culinary program.

For further information on the breakfast or the United Way, contact 520-836-0736.

The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie