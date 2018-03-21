Apache Junction mayor hosting meeting in Gold Canyon
Jeff Serdy
Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy is hosting a March 22 discussion in Gold Canyon on working together now and in the future on common interests and challenges.
It is 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Gold Canyon Community Church, 5810 S. Alameda Road in Gold Canyon.
The church is in the former Gold Canyon Elementary School.
The mayor plans to speak for about 15-20 minutes and then have questions and answers and listen for the remaining time, he said in a Facebook message.
