Apache Junction makes camping easy, affordable

Feb 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:

The Superstition Sleepover will be March 2-3 at Prospector Park. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will have the 2019 Superstition Sleepover Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3, at Prospector Park.

Set-up starts at noon and activities begin at 3 p.m.

The Superstition Sleepover is an event for family and friends with a limited budget looking to do something different, according to a city release.

For $10 a person, campers will have the chance to set up their own campsite on the softball fields and participate in a variety of activities, including a camp kickball game, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hayride to a bonfire and more.

There will be a continental breakfast on Sunday.

“This is a great event for anyone who likes camping but doesn’t want to go alone or have to rough it in the wilderness,” the release stated. “All you need is a tent and a sleeping bag, and Parks and Recreation will take care of the rest.”

For more information on the program or other programs, contact 480-983-2181 or ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie