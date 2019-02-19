Apache Junction makes camping easy, affordable

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will have the 2019 Superstition Sleepover Saturday-Sunday, March 2-3, at Prospector Park.

Set-up starts at noon and activities begin at 3 p.m.

The Superstition Sleepover is an event for family and friends with a limited budget looking to do something different, according to a city release.

For $10 a person, campers will have the chance to set up their own campsite on the softball fields and participate in a variety of activities, including a camp kickball game, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, a hayride to a bonfire and more.

There will be a continental breakfast on Sunday.

“This is a great event for anyone who likes camping but doesn’t want to go alone or have to rough it in the wilderness,” the release stated. “All you need is a tent and a sleeping bag, and Parks and Recreation will take care of the rest.”

For more information on the program or other programs, contact 480-983-2181 or ajcity.net/parks.

