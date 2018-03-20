Apache Junction LibraryCON promises day of fun, information

The Apache Junction Public Library has a day of free events for the family 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 24, during LibraryCON.
Panels, prizes, photos, costumes and more make up the seven-hour event at the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction. Those who attend will meet characters from “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters”
and more. There will be a LEGO display, artists and food from the Healthy Mason Jar food truck.
The panel schedule:
- Mermaid Lyra and the Pirates, 9:30-10 a.m. Mermaid Lyra and her Pirate Crew’s Adventure Show.
- Five Smiling Fish Publications and author Meredith McClaren, 10-10:45 a.m., Send to Print: Lessons from the Writing and Publishing Trenches. Kira Shay, Megan E. Vaughn and Sidney Reetz of Five Smiling
Fish Publications and Meredith McClaren, creator of “Hinges,” will share their thoughts on creating, writing and publishing.
- Scott Ashby, 11 a.m.-noon, Fantasy World: Building without Drawing a Map.
- United Zombies of America, noon-1 p.m. Bruises, Blisters and Gore: Special Effects Makeup.
- ThermoCosplay, 1-2 p.m., Cosplay Q&A: From Novice to Master. ThermoCosplay believes that everyone can dress up. Learn how to cosplay.
- Mental Health Utility Belt, 2-3 p.m. Mental Health and Harry Potter. Speculation on magical coping strategies and muggle counterparts.
- PVCC Chuckle Bags, 3-4 p.m. Learn improvisation.
For more, www.facebook.com/LibraryCONAJ. This event is made possible by the Apache Junction Friends of the Library and the Friends of Apache Junction.
