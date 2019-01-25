Apache Junction library conjures up Harry Potter Book Night magic

The fifth annual Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho.

The Apache Junction Public Library celebrates Harry Potter Book Night Feb. 7. (File photo)

On Harry Potter Book Night: Hogwarts, the library will be “sharing the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s unforgettable stories and, most excitingly, introducing the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter,” according to a release.

Young wizards, witches and muggles will be treated to an evening of games, butter beer and the Hogwarts Hunt.

“Once the Sorting Hat determines your Hogwarts house, each house will compete for house points by taking the Hogwarts quiz,” the release stated.

For more information on the Apache Junction event, contact 480-474-8578.

The event is made possible by the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.

