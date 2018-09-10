Apache Junction High School homecoming parade Sept. 22

Alumni will not be the only ones returning to Apache Junction High School for homecoming festivities. The homecoming parade, a long-standing tradition that was phased out more than a decade ago, will march again 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

The parade route will take place on an off-street course through the AJHS site, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

Parking, the parade route and spectator viewing area will be clearly marked. Floats from high school clubs, as well as floats from Desert Vista, Four Peaks and Peralta Trail elementary schools and Cactus Canyon Junior High, will be participating.

“The homecoming parade is one of many traditions we hope to reinstate at the high school to showcase our school and community spirit,” Dr. Angela Chomokos, principal at AJHS, said in a release.

“Our goal is to start small this year, but we have a vision to grow the parade and festivities in coming years,” she said.

The parade will kick off a week’s worth of festivities prior to the homecoming game against the Rams of Washington High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Davis Field, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.

For more information about the homecoming parade, call the high school at 480-474-3980. For more information about the Apache Junction Unified School District, call 480-982-1110, or visit ajusd.org or facebook.com/ajusd43.

