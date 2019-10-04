Apache Junction Food Bank announces golf tournament fundraiser

Gerald Hundt having fun at the 2015, AJFB Golf Tournament at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort. (Submitted photo)

The Gold Canyon Golf Resort will host the Seventh Annual Apache Junction Food Bank Golf Tournament, which will don the new name of Gerald Hundt Memorial Tournament.

The resort’s Dinosaur Mountain will be in play for the event in the east Valley. Following the tournament, participants can experience food, drinks and a chance to win prizes, all benefiting the Apache Junction Food Bank, according to a press release.

The event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 with check-in slated for 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament will be in a scramble format. The post-tournament event is slated for 3 p.m.

Golf tournament and sponsorship packages are available from $500 to $5,000 with foursomes available at $600 and individual player fees set at $150.

Deadline to purchase sponsorship and/or packages is Friday, November 15, 2019. Event details and online registration available.

The Apache Junction Reach Out Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works with its volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley communities with kindness, respect, and dignity.

