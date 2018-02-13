Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism committee meets Feb. 13

Members of the Focal Point and Tourism Committee at the July 11 meeting included, clockwise from left, Theresa Nesser, Braden Jacob Biggs, Jeff Danford, Jeff Serdy, Joel Stern, Amy Allanson and Larry Johnson. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
The Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism committee meets at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
The committee set up to beautify the city’s Focal Point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail has broadened its focus over the years and is planning a centennial celebration honoring the naming of Apache Junction. The group is working on its inaugural Founder’s Day in 2022.
