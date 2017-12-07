Apache Junction fire district retirement board meets Dec. 12

The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Pension Board will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be held at the fire district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, Arizona. It will be open to the general public.
Members are Board Chairman Gene Gehrt and Ron Olm, Jim Geil, Carlos Rivera and Ruben Briones.
Items on the agenda include:
- Discussion and possible approval of Rob Bessee’s application to participate in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan.
- Discussion and possible approval of new-hire retirement membership into the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
- Discussion and possible approval of the consolidated results of the June 30, 2016, Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System actuarial validation.
- Discussion and possible approval of the annual actuarial valuation as of June 30, 2016, for the Superstition Fire and Medical (Apache Junction Fire District – 148) District’s participation in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
- Discussion regarding upcoming changes to the PSPRS program(s), if necessary.
- Discussion and possible action regarding setting the date and time of the next SFMD Public Safety Personnel Retirement System board meeting.
The agenda is posted at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-pension-board-topaz-cooperative/.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. Fire district board agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.