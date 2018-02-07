Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets Feb. 7 in morning, Feb. 14 at night
The Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Cactus Canyon Junction High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.
An evening meeting is being added this month. It will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch, 1755 N. Idaho Road.
