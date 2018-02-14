Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets Feb. 14

The Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets twice a month. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch, 1755 N. Idaho Road.
A meeting is also slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Cactus Canyon Junction High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.
Meetings are held twice a month – at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Cactus Canyon Junction High School and 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch.
All meetings are open to the public.
For additional information, contact Shelly Verley at 480-215-0311 or shellyverley@goaj.org; or Robert Matsch at 480-516-4694 or arizonatiremanservice@msn.com.
