Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets Feb. 14

Feb 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Drug Prevention Coalition meets twice a month. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch, 1755 N. Idaho Road.

A meeting is also slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, at Cactus Canyon Junction High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.

Meetings are held twice a month – at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Cactus Canyon Junction High School and 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley Superstition Mountain Branch.

 

All meetings are open to the public.

For additional information, contact Shelly Verley at 480-215-0311 or shellyverley@goaj.org; or Robert Matsch at 480-516-4694 or arizonatiremanservice@msn.com.

[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-drug-prevention-coalition-working-since-2008/]

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie