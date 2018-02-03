Apache Junction Cowboy Church meeting Sundays in Elvis Memorial Chapel

The Apache Junction Cowboy Church has moved and is having services at the Elvis Memorial Chapel at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction, Pastor Cheryl Fillmore said in an interview.
Fellowship starts at 9:30 a.m. and services begin at 10 a.m. Sundays unless a special event is being held at the museum, she said. The first church service at the chapel was Sunday, Jan. 7, with a special ceremony, blessing and consecration of the building held at 9:30 a.m., she said.
The non-denominational Christian church has about 50 members that met weekly at 1460 E. Broadway, east of Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
“We needed a bigger building. We had the option to buy this building but it just wasn’t working out,” she said Jan. 6 at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds where she gave a prayer over a loud-speaker before the 2018 Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty competition.
“We needed a place and I called them – Jeff (Danford at the museum) – and he said ‘Are you going to be around? Let me call you back’ and he said ‘So you called me ‘cause your church needs a home?’ and I said ‘yes sir.’ Five minutes later he called me back and said ‘yeah, we’ll do that.’ God is good,” Pastor Fillmore said.
Services were held outside at the East Broadway location.
At the museum, they can meet outside or in the chapel, she said.
“The first church ever to hold church services in that building. Isn’t that cool?” she said.
Church services are planned September-May, she said.
“That’s how we do it at our church because we’re mostly snowbirds,” she said.
Pastor Fillmore said she took over the church when “Cowboy Wayne” Richardson and the horse he was riding were killed when a vehicle hit the horse.
“I helped him with services before that and then he was killed and God said ‘Guess what? It’s you,’” she said.
She taught sacraments in a Catholic church, “then God called me and I’ve been preaching six years now. The church is growing. So we’re thrilled to be at the museum,” she said.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/AJCowboyChurch.
Pastor Fillmore is a member of the Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and is giving an old cowboy church service at Lost Dutchman Days 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, on the Carnival Stage at the rodeo grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. in Apache Junction. She and the Trinity Band will be bringing worship and music to the rodeo stage.
The Elvis Memorial Chapel is a movie prop that was built for the 1969 Elvis Presley western Charro!, which was the only movie Elvis made in which he did not sing, but played a strictly dramatic role. The chapel was moved from the Apacheland Movie Ranch, which had been a busy movie and television location site. It was just south of Superstition Mountain in what is known today as Gold Canyon, according to the museum’s website at http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com