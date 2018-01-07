Apache Junction Cowboy Church meeting in Elvis Memorial Chapel

The Apache Junction Cowboy Church has moved and will be having services at the Elvis Memorial Chapel at Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction, Pastor Cheryl Fillmore said in an interview.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Sundays unless a special event is being held at the museum, she said. This Sunday, Jan. 7, a special ceremony will also be held at 9:30 a.m., she said.
The non-denominational Christian church has been meeting at 1460 E. Broadway, east of Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/AJCowboyChurch/.
The Elvis Memorial Chapel is a movie prop that was built for the 1969 Elvis Presley western Charro!, which was the only movie Elvis made in which he did not sing, but played a strictly dramatic role. The chapel was moved from the Apacheland Movie Ranch, which had been a busy movie and television location site. It was just south of Superstition Mountain in what is known today as Gold Canyon, according to the museum’s website at http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com