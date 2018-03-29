Apache Junction City Council work session April 2

Dedicating a percentage of future permit fees to be set aside and used for acquiring community art is to be discussed at the 7 p.m. Monday, April 2, Apache Junction City Council work session in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
In other business, the council is slated to discuss:
- term limits for the mayor and city council members.
- proposed projects to be submitted under Resolution No. 18-07, authorizing the submission of fiscal year 2018 Community Development Block Grant and fiscal year 2018 State Special Project grant applications.
- city-initiated proposed rezoning case PZ-1-18, a request to rezone properties along Ironwood Drive between Apache Trail and Broadway Avenue from B-1 (General Commercial) to B-2/PD (Old West Commercial by Planned Development) to revise code requirements to make future developments easier.
- resolution No. 18-10, authorizing the city of Apache Junction to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with South Central Planning and Development Commission for Mygovernmentonline licensing software.
- the response to the city’s notice inviting bid proposals for janitorial services in which two proposals were received. Staff is recommending entering into an agreement with JB Superior Maintenance Services LLC as the most responsive and responsible bidder in the amount of $275,856 for a period of one year with the option to renew for nine additional one-year periods.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.