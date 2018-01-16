Apache Junction City Council meets Jan. 16

The Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The council on Jan. 16 is also slated to make recommendations to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on:
- an application for an acquisition of control liquor license for Pizza Hut, 240 S. Phelps Drive.
- an application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for A&D Shell, 420 N. Apache Trail.
- an application for a special event liquor license for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce for a special event on March 24 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
- an application for a permanent extension of premises for the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 at 2315 S. Coconino. The extension of premises is for an area being added under a building permit. The area will serve as a covered outdoor gathering area with a maximum of 49 occupants, according to the council packet with the agenda.
- an application for a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group to be held on Jan. 27 at 2910 W. Apache Trail.
- an application for a special event liquor license for the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club for Lost Dutchman Days to be held Feb. 23-25 at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.
