Apache Junction City Council meets Jan. 16

The Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, include awarding Viasun Corp. $330,620.42 for street maintenance work on select portions of Broadway Avenue and Southern Avenue.

The council on Jan. 16 is also slated to make recommendations to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on:

  • an application for an acquisition of control liquor license for Pizza Hut, 240 S. Phelps Drive.
  • an application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for A&D Shell, 420 N. Apache Trail.
  • an application for a special event liquor license for the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce for a special event on March 24 at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
  • an application for a permanent extension of premises for the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 at 2315 S. Coconino. The extension of premises is for an area being added under a building permit. The area will serve as a covered outdoor gathering area with a maximum of 49 occupants, according to the council packet with the agenda.
  • an application for a special event liquor license for Salt River Wild Horse Management Group to be held on Jan. 27 at 2910 W. Apache Trail.
  • an application for a special event liquor license for the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club for Lost Dutchman Days to be held Feb. 23-25 at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.



 

 

