Apache Junction City Council meets Feb. 20

The Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, include:
- reconsideration of a city council recommendation of denial to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control for application for
acquisition of control for Pizza Hut, 240 S. Phelps Drive, based on updated information from Superstition Fire and Medical District.
- presentation, discussion and possible consideration on proposed Resolution No. 18-02, authorizing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa Association of Governments for bicycle and pedestrian master plans and first-time updates grant money to create the city’s first-ever active transportation plan encompassing biking, pedestrian, equestrian and other non-vehicular modes of transportation.
- discussion on and consideration of approval of a Pinal County intergovernmental agreement for election services for the August 2018 primary election and, if necessary, the November 2018 general election. Through the intergovernmental agreement the city will obtain election and voter-related services to include sample and final ballots, ballot tabulation, precinct registers and signature rosters, early voting and election boards.