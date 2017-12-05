Apache Junction City Council meets Dec. 5

A no-cost obligation intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County allowing for the collaboration of road maintenance for select segments of Superstition Mountain Drive, South Mountain View Road, Southern Avenue and Tomahawk Road is to be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Interviews of applicants for remaining vacancies on the Construction Code Board of Appeals, Municipal Property Corporation and the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1. Council may wish to interview the applicants that have applied for these positions. Council may wish to appoint applicants at the Dec. 19 meeting.
- Presentation, discussion and possible consideration on a proposed construction agreement with Viasun Corporation for the installation of sidewalks on Palo Verde Drive in the Grand View neighborhood in an amount not to exceed $337,951.08. This work is partially funded by the city’s Fiscal Year 2016 State Special Project application submitted in May as requested by city council under Resolution No. 16-17.
- Presentation, discussion and possible consideration of First Amendment to the Somerset Landscape Maintenance Inc. agreement
for landscape maintenance services for the City. As a result of increases to the contractor due to Proposition 206 and changes to the scope of work, staff recommend amending the monthly cost of the maintenance agreement for city landscaped areas outside of typical parks. Somerset Landscape Maintenance Inc. was the successful bidder and was awarded contract on Sept. 30, 2014. The amendment increases the total maximum contract amount from $106,508 to $112,200 ($9,350 monthly).