Apache Junction City Council meets April 3

An intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Department of Transportation for Winchester Road sidewalk improvements is to be considered at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, Apache Junction City Council work session in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Per an original IGA dated May 14, 2015, the city is in an agreement with ADOT for the following funding for construction beginning in fiscal year 2018: Federal-aid funds, $197,604; with the city’s match: $31,944.
Amendment No. 1 of the IGA is to have the following cost breakdown: Federal-aid funds, $1,738,442; and estimated city match, $105,081, according to a March 5 memo to the council.
In other business, the council is slated to consider:
- an application for an interim permit, person transfer, individual, series 12 liquor license for Pho Ever at 300 S. Phelps Drive. This item was continued at the request of council for additional information from the March 20 council meeting. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
- proposing a permanent adjustment to the 1979-80 base expenditure limitation of the city of Apache Junction. This resolution is required in order to place the permanent base adjustment question on the Aug. 28 ballot.
- adopting a vision and mission statement for the city of Apache Junction.
- recognizing Apache Junction High School’s student council members for their hard work within their school and in the community.
- giving a presentation by the mayor of certificates of graduation to the graduates of the 20th Citizen Leadership Institute.
- proclaiming April 16-20, 2018 as the Week of the Young Child.
